Univision tops key demo in NYC, LA

Univision is tops in New York and Los Angeles among all adults between 18 and 34 during prime time.

The Spanish-language network beat all networks, Spanish or English including NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Fresno Ca., and Bakersfield, Ca. in the key demo during the month of July.

Data from July, which was just released by Nielsen Media Research, also showed that Univision's KMEX-TV Los Angeles and WLTV-TV Miami were number-one in their respective markets in adults 18-49 across all dayparts.

- Joe Schlosser