Univision Teams Up With PopSugar on Podcast

Hispanic media company Univision and PopSugar, the digital lifestyle brand for women, are launching a new podcast sponsored by Target that showcases the stories of community heroes.

Juntos We Shine, launching Monday, is a 16-episode series hosted by Andrea Chediak, fashion reporter for Univision morning show Despierta America.

“Podcasting is a powerful medium for sharing inspiring stories about people making a real impact on their communities, and we are thrilled to be working with incredible talent to shine a spotlight on the people behind these inspirational stories,” said Luis De La Parra, senior VP, partner solutions at Univision. “We are also proud to partner with PopSugar on this project, which wouldn’t be possible without its support.”

Each episode of Juntos We Shine will feature individuals who are trailblazers, inspiring their communities with new, optimistic ideas.

The series is being produced by Marisa Venegas, an Emmy winning television executive and multicultural media expert who has worked with NBC, CBS and Univision.

Univision will promote Juntos We Shine on its media platforms, including on Despierta America, with vignettes, primetime spots and digital and radio ads. It will also be cross-promoted on Univision’s and Popsugar’s social media channels and via videos on PopSugar.

“PopSugar is excited to partner with a true category leader in Univision to create an authentic, inspirational and results-driven partnership designed to surprise and delight readers, listeners, and watchers at scale,” said Geoff Schiller, chief revenue officer at PopSugar.

The first episode of Juntos We Shine will feature Albania Rosario, founder and creator of Uptown Fashion Week, which highlights designers from Latin America during New York City Fashion Week.

Episode two features Kellie Ann Jurado, a presidential assistant professor of microbiology at the University of Pennsylvania who studies viruses including the Zika virus. The third episode features Lisa Aldridge, co-founder of The Beauty Board, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping women and single mothers transitioning out of homelessness to look and feel their best before job interviews.