Same-Sex Couple Series Begins on Univision Aug. 13

Univision is set to premiere El Corazón Nunca Se Equivoca (The Heart Is Never Wrong), which it said is the first Spanish-language U.S. broadcast series featuring a same-sex couple as its leading characters. The show begins Aug. 13.

The coming-of-age series is a spinoff of Juan Osorio’s telenovela Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia (My Husband Has More Family). It follows the love story of Aristótles and Cuauhtémoc (Temo), better known as their couple name “Aristemo.”

“We are committed to telling stories in primetime that are inclusive and diverse and that resonate and reflect our culture,” said Jessica Rodríguez, president of entertainment and chief marketing officer of Univision.

The young couple moves to Mexico City to attend college. Aristótles, played by Emilio Osorio, is ready to begin his music career and his communication studies. Temo, played by Joaquin Bondoni, wants to be a politician. “Their love will be put to the test as they create new friendships and overcome the challenges of being gay in Mexican society,” said Univision.