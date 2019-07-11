Univision Data Demonstrates Rise in Hispanic Voting Power

Univision has released more state voter data to put an exclamation point on the importance of the Hispanic vote, and reaching that vote through Spanish-language media.

Univision released new data on seven states, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania, which follows up on data it released in April on heavy Hispanic hitters California, Florida, New York, and Texas.

According to Univision, almost 3 in 10 new registered voters in Arizona were Hispanic, while in New Mexico that number was almost half. In North Carolina, Hispanic voter registration was up 28% while non-Hispanic registration was down 4%.

In addition, the growth in number of Hispanic voters ages 18-34 on average triple across those seven states.

“Hispanic America turned out in unprecedented numbers in 2018 across all age groups and we expect that trend to continue into the 2020 election cycle," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of Univision. "This new data from seven additional states further demonstrates that Hispanic voters are a crucial demographic and any candidate or issue group that wants to win must get their message out to Latinos."

But Univision is doing more than reporting on increased Hispanic voter registration. Also in April, the company announced the launch of its 2020 Vota Conmigo campaign to boost Hispanic voter turnout for the primaries and general election by providing info on multiple platforms on where and how to vote.

The message of the new 2020 Vota Conmigo campaign is "Voting together can foster a greater sense of engagement and community." It was created by summer interns as Univision's KMEX Los Angeles. Teaming up with Univision on the voter registration effort were UnidosUS, Voto Latino, the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) Educational Fund, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), and the Hispanic Federation.