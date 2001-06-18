Univision taps South America nets for shows

Univision struck long-term programming deals with networks in Colombia and Venezuela to supply shows for its U.S. and Puerto Rican viewers.

Both deals focus on novelas produced by Colmbia's RCN Television and Venezuala's Raio Caracas Television (RCTV). Univision's deal with RCTV spans 10 years, including 800 hours of original programing per year, while the RCN deal is a five-year pact, covering 300 hours of programming per year.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed. The deals come on the heels of Univision's proposed acquisition of two Puerto Rican TV stations from Raycom last week in a $59 million cash and stock transaction. - Richard Tedesco