Univision taps marketing exec
Timothy Krass, senior vice president, affiliate sales and marketing for
Intertainer Inc., has joined Univision Communications Inc. in Los Angeles as executive VP,
affiliate relations, responsible for Univision, TeleFutura and Galavisión.
Before joining Intertainer, Krass was in affiliate sales and marketing for
Fox/Liberty Networks, Fox Sports Net and Prime Ticket.
