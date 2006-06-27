Univision Taps On-Air Voice Of Experience

Univision is using a voice of experience to cover National Citizenship Day (Saturday, July 1).

Antonio Martinez, co-anchor of WXTV New York's morning news, will head up coverage of the event, which includes a public forum the day before that will counsel immigrants on applying for citizenship and voting once they have done so.

Martinez can look at the challenge from the inside. Born in Mexico, Martinez is awaiting approval of his own U. S. citizenship application.