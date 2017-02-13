Univision to Stream Soccer Matches on Facebook Live

Univision said it has made a deal to live stream Liga MX soccer matches to fans in English via Facebook Live.

Univision Deportes will stream 46 Liga MX matches including playoff games in 2017 via Facebook Live. The webcasts will begin Feb. 18.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Univision’s unparalleled soccer productions and coverage have always garnered great engagement from not only Spanish-speaking viewers, but English-speaking fans as well. Our Facebook partnership is an exciting opportunity for these fans to experience this great soccer in the language of their choice,” said Tonia O’Connor, chief commercial officer and president of content distribution at Univision Communications. “TV options have evolved from broadcast to cable to SVOD. Now Facebook represents the next wave of TV and, given its scale, they are an ideal partner to distribute our Liga MX matches in English.”

Liga MX, the Mexican soccer league, attracts more viewers than other soccer leagues, Univision says. Univision Deportes has a comprehensive portfolio of exclusive rights to Liga MX action.

“We’re thrilled Univision is bringing Liga MX matches to Facebook. The move enables Facebook’s passionate community of soccer fans to watch, share, talk about and react to one of the sport’s most exciting leagues - all in one location,” said Dan Reed, Facebook head of global sports partnerships. “We are also committed to supporting Univision Deportes as it explores innovative ways to complement its television broadcasts. By delivering unique broadcasts via Facebook Live, Univision Deportes is able to further reach new audiences in a truly interactive and social manner.”