Univision stock up on 2Q report

Univision Communications Inc. stock rose more than 13% Friday after better-than-expected second-quarter earnings results were reported by the company

Thursday (Aug. 7) following the markets' closing.

Univision posted a 22% gain in operating cash flow to $108 million from its

TV operations with a 4% dip in revenues to $288 million.

Separately, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. reported a 13% gain in second-quarter

operating profits to $56 million on a 3% revenue gain to $196 million.

Sinclair’s third-quarter guidance: revenues down 2%-3%.