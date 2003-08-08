Univision stock up on 2Q report
Univision Communications Inc. stock rose more than 13% Friday after better-than-expected second-quarter earnings results were reported by the company
Thursday (Aug. 7) following the markets' closing.
Univision posted a 22% gain in operating cash flow to $108 million from its
TV operations with a 4% dip in revenues to $288 million.
Separately, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. reported a 13% gain in second-quarter
operating profits to $56 million on a 3% revenue gain to $196 million.
Sinclair’s third-quarter guidance: revenues down 2%-3%.
