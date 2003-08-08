Univision stock up on 2Q report
Univision stock was up 11% in midday trading Friday after better than
expected 2nd quarter earnings results were reported by the company
Thursday (Aug. 7) after the markets closed.
Univision posted a 22% gain in operating cash flow to $108 million from its
TV operations with a 4% dip in revenues to $288 million.
Separately, Sinclair Broadcast reported a 13% gain in second quarter
operating profits to $56 million on a 3% revenue gain to $196 million.
Sinclair’s third quarter guidance: Revenues down 2 to 3%.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.