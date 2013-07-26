Univision Stations Get New Public Affairs Show 'Conexion'

Sunday public affairs show Conexion has replaced Voz y

Voto on the Univision Television Group stations across California, Arizona

and Texas. The program, which features "local political topics as well as

relevant, fast-paced, hard-hitting news of interest to local communities in the

Southwest region of the U.S.," according to Univision, typically airs

before the network's Al Punto

program.

"The launch of Conexion

is part of Univision's ongoing commitment to providing our audiences with

top-line programming spotlighting news and issues important to them," said

Luis Patiño, senior VP and general manager of Univision Television Group.

"With our new reformatted public affairs program, we look forward to

continue delivering information-rich content that also highlights our network's

multifaceted empowerment platforms."

Each program's discussion is guided by what

Univision calls its "empowerment platform pillars," including civic

engagement, finance, health and education.