Univision Stations Get New Public Affairs Show 'Conexion'
Sunday public affairs show Conexion has replaced Voz y
Voto on the Univision Television Group stations across California, Arizona
and Texas. The program, which features "local political topics as well as
relevant, fast-paced, hard-hitting news of interest to local communities in the
Southwest region of the U.S.," according to Univision, typically airs
before the network's Al Punto
program.
"The launch of Conexion
is part of Univision's ongoing commitment to providing our audiences with
top-line programming spotlighting news and issues important to them," said
Luis Patiño, senior VP and general manager of Univision Television Group.
"With our new reformatted public affairs program, we look forward to
continue delivering information-rich content that also highlights our network's
multifaceted empowerment platforms."
Each program's discussion is guided by what
Univision calls its "empowerment platform pillars," including civic
engagement, finance, health and education.
