Univision shows slight 3Q gain

Univision said revenues in the third quarter rose 5% to $221.7 million, with a 4% pre-tax cash flow gain to $81.6 million.

Core broadcast group revenues and cash flow (for the network and owned station group, excluding the recently acquired USA stations) were essentially flat at $213 million and $91 million respectively. For the first nine months, company revenues were up 5% to $654 million with a 3% cash flow decline to $230 million.

The company had been expected to reveal it's upfront sales for this season, but refused to do so when quizzed by analysts during a conference call late Tuesday. All the company would say was that upfront sales this year are higher than the $501 million generated in 2000.

The company did offer a glimpse of just how bad things are going in New York, where it said its station's sales so far are down 45% in the fourth quarter and pacing 30% down for the rest of the year. - Steve McClellan