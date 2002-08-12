Univision seeks digital slot for Texas outlet
Univision Communications Inc. has taken the Federal Communications
Commission to court to obtain a digital allocation of channel 52 Blanco, Texas,
for which the company paid $19 million in 2000.
Because the new analog channel was auctioned after the allocation for digital
frequencies, the Blanco station did not receive a pair allotment for digital
operation as most stations were.
Stations with single allotments typically are allowed to make an immediate
switch from analog to digital.
Unfortunately for Univision, channels 52 and higher are to be auctioned to
non-broadcasters.
Univision wants assurances that it won't have to turn off
channel 52 until it has obtained a digital allotment for channel 17.
