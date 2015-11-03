Univision’s Herrera-Flanigan Appointed to NAB TV Board of Directors

Jessica R. Herrera-Flanigan, Univision Communications Inc. executive VP of government relations and public policy, has been appointed to the NAB TV board of directors, effective immediately. She takes the network board seat of Kevin Cuddihy, who recently announced he was leaving UCI.

Herrera-Flanigan, who joined UCI in June, has helped devise strategies for addressing public policy issues and supervised the company’s operations in Washington, D.C. Before that, she led Monument Policy Group’s technology, media and crisis communications and management practices as a partner and served as staff director and general counsel for the House Committee on Homeland Security.

A graduate of Yale University and Harvard Law School, Herrera-Flanigan is the past president of the Hispanic Bar Association of the District of Columbia and has been named one of the Hispanic Business magazine’s 100 Most Influential Hispanics in the U.S. three times.