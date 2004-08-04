Univision Records Record Revs

Univision Communications Inc.'s second-quarter numbers were through the roof. Net revenues were up 55% over the same period in 2003 t0 $495.3 million, with net income up a whopping 101% to $83.7 million, according to the company.

Of course, the 2003 period did not include Hispanic Broadcasting Corp., which Univision has since purchased.

But even adding HBC's numbers to the 2003 total, the combined company's revenues are still up by 25%, with income up a still-impressive 63%.

Univision predicts high-teens increases in net revenues in the third quarter.