Univision Re-Ups With Nielsen

After a bitter dispute last year with Nielsen Media Research over its new Local People Meter ratings system in Los Angeles, Spanish-language broadcaster Univision Communications Wednesday signed a new deal with the ratings giant for 34 of its Univision and Telefutura stations.

Under the pact, Nielsen will provide LPM data for Univision-owned stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco, as well as Dallas, which is slated to convert to LPMs next year.

Nielsen will also provide local ratings for the company's other stations through its Nielsen Station Index (NSI) and Nielsen Hispanic Station Index (NHSI).

Last year, Univision filed a motion in California to halt Nielsen's roll-out of LPMs in Los Angeles, which some broadcasters protest undercount minorities, young viewers and large families. Nielsen went ahead as planned and, in July 2004, Los Angeles converted to the meters. In November, Univision withdrew its suit.



"As the number one Spanish-language media company, it is vital that Univision is able to accurately assess its growing Hispanic television audiences," Ceril Shagrin, Univision’s senior VP of corporate research, said in a statement “We have been diligently working with Nielsen on a variety of initiatives over the last several months, and are encouraged by the commitments it has made towards sample improvement.”

Nielsen says its new LPM sample includes more Hispanic participants. In addition, it says it is working to double the number of Hispanic households in its national sample. "Nielsen continues to invest significant resources in improving the accuracy of our estimates, ensuring that Latino and all other ethnic audiences are fairly represented in our TV ratings,” Nielsen President and CEO Susan Whiting said in a statement.

