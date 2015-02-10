Univision Promotes Digital Execs

Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) has announced expanded roles for Kevin Conroy, who has been promoted to chief strategy and data officer and president, enterprise development for UCI, and Isaac Lee, who has been named UCI president of news and digital and Fusion CEO.

Both will continue to report to UCI president and CEO Randy Falco.

“Kevin and Isaac are two of the best leaders that I have worked with in my career and these appointments speak to our commitment to continue to lead, drive innovation and disrupt the media landscape,” said Falco.

In a new, expanded role, Conroy will lead UCI’s efforts in data, next generation measurement and consumer insights and will continue to head the company’s Enterprise Development team. In the past, Conroy helped lead the launch of the bilingual digital video network, UVideos, digital audio product Uforia and a number of other digital products at the company.

B&C placed Conroy on its 2010 list of Digital All-Stars.

As a result of the promotion, Lee will lead the digital efforts across UCI’s assets in addition to continuing to head Univision News and Fusion.