The 2010 Digital All-Stars

From news, online video and Hispanic media to the Hollywood studios, sports and local TV, B&C's inaugural class of Digital All-Stars represents a diverse span of players from across the television business. What they all have in common: The six people we are spotlighting on this list have demonstrated the unique ability to accomplish what everyone in media is attempting-to make the digital world work for them and their businesses. In short, they're making digital "dollars" rather than digital "dimes." Click each name to read how they're doing it.



The AP's Nick Ascheim: Winding Wire Into Web Power

NYT.com vet launching online Gateway to news org's polls, info



SPT's Eric Berger: Digital Networks Are No ‘Add-On'

Web is at core of multi-platform Crackle's content creation and distribution



Univision's Kevin Conroy: Kicking Interactive Into High Gear

Former AOL exec drives network's online revenue beyond big fútbol scores



NBCU's Cameron Death: Pushing Digital Video

Exec launches original Web series that serve ads-and auds



CBSSports' Jason Kint: Getting Paid for Free Sports

Exec transforms March Madness online



Belo's Joe Weir: Wizard of the Web

Interactive GM ensures station sites are vital-and lucrative-news outlets