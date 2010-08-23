The 2010 Digital All-Stars
By B&C Staff
From news, online video and Hispanic media to the Hollywood studios, sports and local TV, B&C's inaugural class of Digital All-Stars represents a diverse span of players from across the television business. What they all have in common: The six people we are spotlighting on this list have demonstrated the unique ability to accomplish what everyone in media is attempting-to make the digital world work for them and their businesses. In short, they're making digital "dollars" rather than digital "dimes." Click each name to read how they're doing it.
The AP's Nick Ascheim: Winding Wire Into Web Power
NYT.com vet launching online Gateway to news org's polls, info
SPT's Eric Berger: Digital Networks Are No ‘Add-On'
Web is at core of multi-platform Crackle's content creation and distribution
Univision's Kevin Conroy: Kicking Interactive Into High Gear
Former AOL exec drives network's online revenue beyond big fútbol scores
NBCU's Cameron Death: Pushing Digital Video
Exec launches original Web series that serve ads-and auds
CBSSports' Jason Kint: Getting Paid for Free Sports
Exec transforms March Madness online
Belo's Joe Weir: Wizard of the Web
Interactive GM ensures station sites are vital-and lucrative-news outlets
