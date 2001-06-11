Univision presses NY, NJ voter drive

Univision-owned WXTV(TV) New York has launched a voter registration drive to increase the number of Spanish-speaking registered voters in New York and New Jersey.

The voter drive by the station, billed locally as Univision 41, will feature announcements broadcast several times daily on the station directing unregistered Spanish-speaking citizens to call phone numbers in their area for information on registering to vote. The campaign, dubbed "Destino 2001" (The Future 2001), will continue until voter registration deadlines for the November 2001 election.

Univision 41 is working with the Hispanic Federation, a membership organization representing over 69 health and human service agencies in the New York tri-state area, to implement Destino 2001. - Steve McClellan