Univision Poll Show’s Biden’s Lead in Florida Narrowing

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Trump by 42 points among registered Hispanic voters, but the lead is narrower in always unpredictable Florida, where Biden’s advantage has narrowed to 16 points from 19 point in March, according to new polling by Univision.

Nationwide, 66% of Hispanics said they plan to vote for the Biden-Harris ticket, while 24% were for Trump-Pence.

The president’s overall approval among Hispanics is 30%, according to the Univision poll, but in Florida, 39% of Hispanic approve of Trump.

In addition to a national poll, Univision conducted Latino voter surveys in Florida, Arizona and Texas.

In Florida, Biden led by 52% to 35%. In Arizona, Biden led 66% to 25%. In Texas, Biden was ahead 66% to 25%.

On one subject in the national news recently, 46% of Hispanics oppose moving forward with appointing a new Supreme Court justice to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg while 41% are in favor.

The biggest concern among 40% of Hispanics is the coronavirus. According to the poll, 73% disapproved of Trump’s management of the pandemic, which has resulted in more than 200,000 deaths, and 61% believe that Biden would have handled it better.

The poll also found that 76% of Hispanics support the protests that have occurred in recent weeks over the deaths of African-Americans caused by police and 58% said they would welcome a reduction in funding for the police. At the same time 59% of Hispanic said they believe Biden would do better on law and order, an issue Trump has been jawboning.

Nearly half of Hispanics--48%--said they plan to vote by mail. In Texas, where not all voters have the option to vote by mail, only 33% said that was how they expected to cast their ballot.

Univision found that in the Arizona Senate race, 55% of Latinos favor Democrat Mark Kelly while 21% like incumbent Marth McSally, a Republican. In Texas, MJ Hegar leads Republican incumbent John Cornyn 47% to 35%.

The Univision polls were connected by Latino Decisions and North Star Opinion Research from September 17 through September 24. The findings will be featured in Univision’s programming, from its morning show Despierta América, to the different editions of its daily Noticiero Univision newscasts and its public affairs program Al Punto.