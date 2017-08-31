Univision Offering Non-Stop Focus on Harvey's Hispanic Victims

Nearly a week since Hurricane Harvey first hit Texas, Univision’s Houston operations continue broadcasting around-the-clock coverage aimed at informing—and garnering help for—the area’s Hispanic community.



O&O KXLN has been airing wall-to-wall hurricane coverage since the morning of Friday, Aug. 25. Live reports from affected areas, now including Louisiana, are also being distributed across the network’s radio, digital and social properties as well, Univision said.



Moving ahead, the network will be further focused on galvanizing assistance for the storm’s Hispanic victims.



The Texas Diaper Bank, the only Texas group providing diapers and wipes to babies, the elderly and disabled individuals, is among the organizations with which Univision will be partnering, it said. In addition, Univision radio personalities next week will deploy a caravan transporting donations from markets around the country to Houston groups.