Univision Net Revenue Down 7.8%

Univision reported that net revenue was $502.1 million in the fourth quarter, down 7.8% compared to the same quarter a year before. Net revenue was down 2.5% for the year.



“Our fourth quarter results reflect an operating environment that was among the most difficult we have seen across most industries,” said CEO Joe Uva. “Nevertheless, we continued to meet our key near-term goals of maintaining ample liquidity to operate our business, successfully negotiating favorable retransmission agreements and aggressively managing costs.”



Univision reported $389.7 million in television revenue for the fourth quarter, down from $415.4 million in the same quarter a year before.



Uva said Univision is showing strong growth in viewership. In the fourth quarter, he noted, “Univision was the only major broadcast network to grow its audience in primetime among Adults 18-49, while the major English-language networks, ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and CW, saw their own audiences decline; and Univision’s Los Angeles television station beat all other stations in the country to rank as the #1 station among Adults 18-49 during primetime, total day, early local news and late local news for the entire year.”