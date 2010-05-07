Univision Net Revenue Up 11%
Univision reported net revenue in the first quarter of
$453.7 million, up 10.6% from the same quarter last year. Operating income before
depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) increased 17.2% to $180.3 million in the
first quarter of 2010.
"We
have continued to see a recovery in the advertising market in the first quarter
and are expecting to benefit from the upswing due to a heightened interest in
reaching our target demographic," said President/CEO Joe Uva. "Our first
quarter results continue to prove that Univision's leading television, radio
and interactive platforms are the undisputed first choice in reaching the
rapidly growing U.S. Hispanic consumer group--a group which currently
represents purchasing power equivalent to the 14th largest consumer economy
globally."
Univision's net television revenue was $380.1 in the
quarter, an improvement on the $336.3 million it reported in the first quarter
last year. Radio revenue slipped, from $66.5 million last year to $64.3 million
in the 2010 first quarter.
Univision is comprised of its eponymous network, along with
TeleFutura, the cable network Galavision, and the 63-station television group,
among other Spanish-language media concerns.
