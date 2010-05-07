Univision Net Revenue Up 11%

Univision reported net revenue in the first quarter of

$453.7 million, up 10.6% from the same quarter last year. Operating income before

depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) increased 17.2% to $180.3 million in the

first quarter of 2010.

"We

have continued to see a recovery in the advertising market in the first quarter

and are expecting to benefit from the upswing due to a heightened interest in

reaching our target demographic," said President/CEO Joe Uva. "Our first

quarter results continue to prove that Univision's leading television, radio

and interactive platforms are the undisputed first choice in reaching the

rapidly growing U.S. Hispanic consumer group--a group which currently

represents purchasing power equivalent to the 14th largest consumer economy

globally."

Univision's net television revenue was $380.1 in the

quarter, an improvement on the $336.3 million it reported in the first quarter

last year. Radio revenue slipped, from $66.5 million last year to $64.3 million

in the 2010 first quarter.

Univision is comprised of its eponymous network, along with

TeleFutura, the cable network Galavision, and the 63-station television group,

among other Spanish-language media concerns.