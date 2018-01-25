Univision Names Valentino Executive VP, Revenue Innovation

Univision Communications said it hired Lisa Valentino as executive VP, revenue innovation, a new post, effective Feb. 12.

Valentino, previously chief revenue officer for industry and agency at Conde Nast, will report to Tonia O’Connor, chief revenue officer at Univision.

Univision has created an integrated innovative revenue team under O’Connor. In her new role, Valentino will work with the digital, content and revenue teams to develop forward looking strategy and activations for customers. She will be responsible for sales oversight of digital, branded entertainment, experiential and events, advertiser creative, consumer insights and data-based audience targeting.

“In this age of the consumer, UCI’s priority is delivering progressive campaigns that drive transactions for our clients and partners,” said O’Connor. “Lisa brings expertise that will be instrumental in creating customized marketing solutions with hyper-consumer targeting, connecting clients with UCI’s highly-coveted U.S. Hispanic audience. She is a widely respected industry leader, and I’m excited to work with her to further unlock UCI’s value proposition throughout the marketplace.”

Before joining Conde Nast, Valentino was senior VP of multimedia sales at ESPN.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such a mission-driven team at UCI to create new, innovative ways to deliver more valuable opportunities to the Company’s clients and partners,” said Valentino. “As the media industry continues its rapid transformation to keep up with evolving consumer consumption trends, it’s an exciting time to develop and enhance UCI’s revenue streams that best utilize its unparalleled portfolio of linear, digital, social, and mobile content.”