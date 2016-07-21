Univision Names Rodriguez as Chief Security Officer

Univision Communications said it hired Diego Rodriguez for the newly created position of chief global security officer.

Rodriguez, previously assistant director in charge of the FBI’s field office in New York, will be responsible for efforts to safeguard the company, its people and its critical assets.

Rodriguez will report to Jonathan Schwartz, chief legal and corporate affairs officer at Univision and chief human resources officer Margaret Lazo.

“With more than 26 years of high-level security experience at the FBI, Diego’s ability to assess potential threats, mitigate risk and help ensure continuity of operations make him a vital addition to Univision’s executive team,” said Schwartz. “Diego is a proven leader who brings a unique skill set to the company and who will have important insights on critical security, technology, information and safety issues.”

Rodriguez joined the FBI in 1990.