Univision Names Ivan Shammas To Run Stations in Atlanta, Raleigh

Univision named Ivan Shammas as president and general manager of Univision’s TV stations in Atlanta and Raleigh, North Carolina, effective immediately.

Shammas was part of the original team that re-launched WUVG-TV for Univision in Atlanta in 2002. It was the market’s first Spanish-language stations. Most recently he was general manager of WKTB-TV, the Telemundo affiliate in Atlanta.

In his new role, he will be based in Atlanta and report to Antonio Roman, regional president for the Eastern region.

Eddy Elguezabal previously oversaw Univision’s stations in Atlanta, Philadelphia and Raleigh before being assigned by the company to run the stations in Orlando and Tampa, Florida, that had previously been managed by Entravision.

Shammas started his career as an account executive for Cable Advertising of Metro Atlanta (now Comcast’s Effectv) where he sold cable airtime on Univision, Telemundo and Galavisión. ■