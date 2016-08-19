Univision Names Garcia to Media Planning Post

Univision Communications promoted Silvia Garcia to senior VP of media planning and multiplatform strategy.

Previously a VP, Garcia will continue to report to Jessica Rodriguez, executive VP and chief marketing officer at Univision. She works out of Univision’s Miami offices.

“Silvia has been instrumental in optimizing and elevating our media planning efforts across all Univision platforms. She is passionate, versatile and highly skilled, and I am confident that she will continue to be an incredible leader,” said Rodriguez.

Garcia joined Univision in 2012. Before that she spent 15 years at Discovery Communications.