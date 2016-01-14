Univision Names Ferradas to Head Music Division

Univision Communications named Jorge “Pepo” Ferradas as president of its music division.

Ferradas most recently served as senior VP of touring at LiveNation, overseeing Shakira’s global rights management.

Ferradas will be responsible for developing an integrated music strategy that includes Univision’s music tentpole events and working with its radio programming team. He will report to Isaac Lee, chief news and digital officer for Univision and CEO of Fusion.

“With his wealth of knowledge and experience across all parts of the music industry, there is no better candidate than Pepo to lead the development and growth of our music strategy,” said Lee. “We are thrilled that Pepo has joined our team, and I am confident his contributions will help us develop an integrated music strategy to enhance Univision’s leadership in its efforts to entertain Hispanic and multicultural audiences across platforms.”