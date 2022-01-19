Univision Names Ex-Sling TV Exec Michael Schwimmer to Global Content Post

Univision Communications has named Michael Schwimmer to the new post of president, global platform strategy and revenue.

One of those platforms is the Spanish-language broadcaster’s new unified streaming service that is slated to launch later this year. Univision is in the process of merging with Mexico’s Televisa to form what the broadcasters say will be the world’s largest Spanish-language media company.

Schwimmer will be responsible for extending the global reach of the combined Univision and Televisa libraries of more than 300,000 hours of content, including working on global app distribution for a new, unified, streaming service.

Before getting the new job, Schwimmer was group president of Sling TV and executive VP of parent Dish Network.

His resume also includes a stint as president and CEO of Fuse Media. He is a board member of the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE).

“Michael will complement our team by leading global distribution for the combined library of Televisa and Univision content, including all subscription and content licensing activities, and will oversee our efforts to ensure that thousands of hours of our Spanish-language content reaches valued audiences worldwide,” said Univision CEO Wade Davis, to whom Schwimmer will report.