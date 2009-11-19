Univision Names Building for Ray Rodriguez

Univision christened the Ray Rodriguez Broadcasting Center in Miami today, honoring the former president and COO in a naming ceremony at its network operations facility. Univision President/CEO Joe Uva and Univision Networks President Cesar Conde presented Rodriquez with a plaque, and Uva read a proclamation from the Miami-Dade County Mayor declaring the day in honor of Rodriguez.

"The dedication of the building is a fitting way to not only acknowledge but celebrate Ray Rodriguez's nearly 20 years with Univision and the lasting mark he has left on the media industry and in the Miami business community," said Uva.

Rodriguez announced his retirement in August.

"I am immensely honored and would like to thank Joe, Cesar and the entire Univision family for this dedication," said Rodriguez. "Univision is a place I have called home for the past 20 years and one full of lasting memories. Thank you all for being part of this amazing and unforgettable journey."