Univision Moves Bay Area Studio to San Jose

Univision O&O KDTV has moved from San Francisco to a new studio in San Jose to be closer to more of its viewers.

The station’s morning show and evening and late night newscasts started broadcasting from the new studio Monday.

The facility also services Univision’s other Bay Area outlets including UniMás affiliate KFSF and three radio stations.

“Our new, state-of-the-art facility will give us the latest technology and resources so that we can continue to be the voice of our community,” said Univision Bay Area VP and general manager Raul Rodriguez. “Our audience deserves the best and Univision Bay Area is committed to delivering an outstanding newscast every day at 6 p.m. and 11p.m. with the stories and information that help them thrive.”