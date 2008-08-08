Univision Makes Rating Gains Amid Mixed Earnings

Spanish-language broadcaster Univision Communications posted mixed second quarter earnings Friday, saying it is pleased that its core financials outperformed the broadcasting industry and that it made big audience gains.

Operating income before depreciation and amortization fell 10.9% to $219.9 million. Net revenue declined 4.3% to $533.1 million. But reflecting the mixed nature of earnings, net revenue increased 0.4% when excluding one-time soccer and political advertising in what is a weak general economy.

Its net loss for the three months ended June 30 rose widened to $100.7 million, which was attributable to $193.9 million in interest expense. In the same quarter a year ago, the comparable loss was $19.6 million.

The closely held company carries a heavy debt load after being acquired by private-equity investors, and since it has publicly traded debt, it announces quarterly earnings.

“During the quarter, the Univision network improved its position to rank as the No. 3 network in primetime with a young-adult audience (18-34) larger than NBC, CBS and The CW for the entire quarter,” Univision CEO Joe Uva said in a statement.

“We believe we are no longer seeing isolated peaks, but rather a paradigm shift,” he added. “Throughout the entire quarter, our flagship KMEX Los Angeles station was the No. 1 station among the top 10 largest markets in the country, regardless of language.”