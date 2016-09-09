Univision Launching Noon News Across Five Platforms

The embodiment of multiplatform programming, Univision is launching a noon weekday newscast produced for live simulcast on five different platforms.

Starting Sept. 12, Noticiero Univision Edición Digital will stream on Univision.com, Facebook Live, YouTube and Periscope at the same time it airs on the network’s linear TV network.

The 30-minute newscast, designed to fill the noon news gap for Spanish speakers, will take an informal approach to reporting national and international stories on TV, desktop and mobile devices.

Anchors Javier Olivares and Carolina Sarassa, both new hires, will host from Univision’s newsroom floor, while also using social media to communicate with viewers.

The show will take viewers behind the scenes to see how the news reporting process works and will actively engage its audience through the new #reporterodigital, which will enable users to become part of the news team by reporting breaking stories.