Univision Launching Interactive New York Entertainment Show

A New York entertainment show featuring two Univision radio personalities will launch on the network’s UniMás station, WFUT, starting March 31.

Viernes y Más (Friday and More in English) will be hosted by Joel Santiago, whose radio show airs on Univision stations in New York and Miami, and Nany Sánchez, a radio correspondent.

Viernes y Más will focus on hyper-local information of interest to the New York area Hispanic community, particularly surrounding trends and entertainment, Univision said in a release. There will also be an interactive component, including Santiago and Sánchez conversing with viewers via social media.

The one-hour show will air starting at 5 p.m. on Fridays.