Univision Launching Family Cooking Competition Show

Univision is launching a new family cooking competition show on July 21 at 8 p.m.

Familias Frente al Fuego, Desafio en la Cochina--Family Food Fight--Kitchen Challenge--pits eight families to a series of cooking challenges. One by one, the families will be eliminated, with the winner walking off with a $75,000 grand prize.

The show is hosted by Inés Gómez Mont with three chefs as judges: Antonio de Livier, a Mexican restaurateur; Belen Alonso, who has a French restaurant in Polanco and Carlos Gaytan, the first Mexican chef to receive a Michelin star for his eatery.

Familias Frente al Fuego, Desafio en la Cochina is produced by Televisa and Endemol Shine Boomdog and is based on the Australian series Family Food Night.