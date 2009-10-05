Univision Launches iPhone App

Univision fans can now access the Spanish-language programmer's content while on the move thanks to a new software application for Apple's popular iPhone and iPod devices, which provide wireless access to broadband content.

The new Univision Móvil App, created by digital arm Univision Interactive Media in partnership with GoTV Networks, is now available for free on Apple's App Store. It gives iPhone and iPod Touch users access to both short and long-form Univision content, with video categories that include news, entertainment, soccer, TV shows, sports, horoscopes and special events.

"The launch of our Univision Móvil Video App further demonstrates our commitment to providing U.S. Hispanics with the best possible interactive entertainment experience, wherever they might be," said Kevin Conroy, president of Univision Interactive Media, in a statement. "Increasingly, fans of Univision's programming have told us they want to consume content on-the-go, and this app delivers that capability in a great way for iPhone and iPod touch users."