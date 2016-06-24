Univision Launches English-Language News Site

Univision is now offering online news in English.

The Hispanic-oriented network on Thursday launched its new digital offering, Univision News, as a means of providing English speakers news written from a Latino perspective, the company said.

The product includes video and written news, as well as photographs, covering the breadth of U.S. and Latin American news. The section will also include translated content from Univision News’ primary site, UnivisionNoticias.com, as well as from network affiliates around the country, according to Univision.

Exclusive content from the network’s investigative unit, Univision Investiga, and stories produced in collaboration with the cable channel Fusion will be included as well.