Univision Latest To Make Layoffs

Filed at 1:07 p.m. EST on Feb. 27, 2009

The faltering economy has taken its toll at Univision, which has cut approximately 300 employees.

The reduction represents about 7% or so of the company's 4,000-members staff, with the pink slips being issued to workers across its various holdings.

"Given the continued economic challenges facing the country and downward pressure this has caused on advertising-related businesses, Univision has been working aggressively to bring its cost structure in line with the current environment," said a Univision spokeswoman. "Like many in our industry and across most sectors, we are reducing our workforce."

