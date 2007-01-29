Univision to Kick Off Soccer Reality Series

Univision will launch a reality series Feb. 18 that will give one contestant a professional Major League Soccer (MLS) contract.

Sueno MLS: Chivas USA Wants You will air Sundays during the Republica Deportivo sports show. It will follow a series of tryouts as amateur players compete for the grand prize of a contract with Club Deportivo Chivas USA. Owned by popular Mexican team Chivas de Guadalajara, which is often described as the New York Yankees of Mexican soccer, Club Deportivo Chivas USA is a huge brand name in Mexican sports.

The finale is scheduled to air Sunday, March 25.