Univision Joins Nexstar/Sinclair ATSC 3.0 Group

Univision’s local media group has joined the consortium Nexstar and Sinclair created in March to advance opportunities associated with the next-gen broadcast standard.

Promoting innovation and developing products and services tied to ATSC 3.0 are among the focuses of the consortium, the groups said. So are fostering monetization opportunities such as leveraging spectrum, virtual MVPD platforms, multicast networks and wireless data applications among others.

The combined reach of Univision, Nexstar and Sinclair is 90% of the country, the companies said. Nexstar and Sinclair have opened the consortium to other broadcasters from the get-go.