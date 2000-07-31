Univision has pledged almost $19 million for the right to build a television station just west of Austin, Texas.
Univision has pledged almost $19 million for the right to build a television station just west of Austin, Texas. The Spanish-language network bested 10 other bidders, including Post-Newsweek, Pappas Telecasting and Pegasus, in a federal government auction. The auction ends a roughly 15-year search for an owner to operate channel 52 in Blanco, Texas, that began after the FCC disqualified three applicants in the mid 1980s.
NCTA and BMI have agreed to music licensing fees for programs airing on local cable, including origination channels, public access channels and local ad inserts. The agreement covers the period from Jan. 1, 1997, through Dec. 31, 2004. The two organizations still must negotiate licensing fees for cable networks.
