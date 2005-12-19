Univision Going National With Nielsen

Univision, the dominant Spanish-language broadcast network, is signing on to Nielsen Media Research’s national TV-ratings service. Univision is a longtime subscriber to Nielsen’s Hispanic ratings service, the National Hispanic Television Index (NHTI), which measures only Hispanic audiences, but did not take the National Television Index (NTI). The major English-language broadcasters, including ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox, all subscribe to NTI ratings.

As Univision tries to expand its national advertising base, media buyers will now be able to compare the network to its general market competitors.

“We’re confident that this move will validate Univision’s ability to successfully compete against any network in the country and provide us with a powerful tool to attract marketers that had previously been reluctant to advertise in Spanish,” Ray Rodriguez, Univision’s president and COO, said in a statement.

Under the deal, Univision will maintain its NHTI ratings until September 2007, at which point the Hispanic sample will be integrated into the National People Meter electronic system, which counts about 10,000 households.

“As we move toward one comprehensive ratings system, we will continue to work with all of our clients to ensure that the NPM sample appropriately represents the growing U.S. Hispanic population,” said Sara Erichson, Senior VP and general manager of Nielsen’s national services. “In the meantime, NHTI is still the largest, most representative national sample of Hispanic audiences currently available.”