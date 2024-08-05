Univision Gets Affiliates in Indiana With Family Broadcasting Stations
Susan Buterbaugh named GM for WHMB Indianapolis, and WHME South Bend
Family Broadcasting Corp. said that its WHMB Indianapolis and WHME South Bend, Indiana, have become Univision affiliates, airing Spanish-language programming on their primary signals.
Univision hadn’t had affiliates in Indiana.
Family Broadcasting said it named Susan Buterbaugh as general manager of WHMB. She had been a sales manager at the company.
“This affiliation is an excellent addition to our portfolio of family-friendly networks and stations, and we’re very excited about this partnership and expanding our reach to new audiences,” Family Broadcasting CEO Drew Sumrall said.
Family Broadcasting had operated WHMB and WHME as independent stations.
“Univision brings news, entertainment, sports and culture to our community, with new opportunities for our partners,” Buterbaugh said. “I am honored to lead WHMB TV-40 into this new chapterIn addition to operating stations, Family Broadcasting runs cable networks Family Entertainment Television and Family Movie Classics.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.