Univision Gaga for Google

Univision Online has signed a multi-year deal with Google that will give visitors to Univision.com Spanish-language search results using Google’s Internet search capabilities. Univision.com is the most-visited Spanish-language Web site and Javier Saralegui, President, Univision Online, believes the deal will do more than just serve its audience. "For those consumer companies not yet targeting Hispanics online, this partnership should provide additional impetus for them to develop websites in Spanish,” he says.