Univision expanding NYC a.m. newscast

Univision's WXTV(tv) New York will expand its morning news by one hour,

adding a 5-6 a.m. hour to its current 6-7 a.m. newscast.

'We are expanding the news in response to demand from viewers in light of the terrorist situation and its repercussions,' said News Director Norma Morato. 'Morning news takes on increased importance in part because of the additional time commuters need to cope with travel restrictions and other changes of circumstances brought about by civil defense. The viewer feedback is reflected in the overnight ratings.'

The station says that when it expanded the Noticias 41 Al Despertar newscast to two hours in the days following Sept. 11, ratings climbed by 400% over the previous year, according to the Nielsen Station Index and by 225% under Nielsen's Hispanic Station Index.

- Dan Trigoboff