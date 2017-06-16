Univision Expanding Local Midday News to Chicago, San Antonio

Univision will be rolling out Edición Digital—the local midday newscast it launched in April—in Chicago and San Antonio on June 26.

Edición Digital (Digital Edition in English) is a 30-minute, local newscast that airs simultaneously online and on-air. Local versions of the newscast are already live across California and in New York, Dallas, Houston and Miami.

The local newscasts are broadcast immediately after Noticiero Univision Digital, the network newscast that airs live at noon (11 a.m. CT) on five platforms—linear TV, Univision.com, Facebook Live, YouTube and Periscope.

The newscasts are part of Univision’s effort to leverage the breadth of platforms to reach digital consumers, while filling a gap in Spanish-language midday news, the company said. The initiative includes partnering with local websites to feature content from the newscasts, it said.