Univision Exec Appointments in N.Y., Arizona and Southeast

Univision’s local media group has named three individuals to regional executive positions overseeing operations in New York, Arizona and a cluster of five other markets.

Roberto Yañez has been upped to senior VP and general manager of Univision New York, which includes overseeing the O&O WXTV and WFUT, the group’s UniMás station. He most recently served as VP and general manager of Univision stations in Arizona, Salt Lake City and Bakersfield, Calif.

Ramon Pineda, a 20-year veteran of Hispanic media, is the company’s new senior VP and regional general manager overseeing Univision operations in five markets—Philadelphia, Atlanta, Cleveland, Raleigh, N.C. and Puerto Rico.

Alejandra Santamaria, most recently Univision Arizona’s VP and director of sales, is now that operation’s general manager as well.