Univision drops in 4Q

Univision Communications Inc. said revenues for its core broadcast group

(network and stations) for the fourth quarter of 2001 were down 8 percent to

$220 million with a 16 percent drop in pretax earnings to $92 million.

For the full year, revenues were flat in 2001 at $862 million while pretax

earnings were down 1 percent to $358 million.

For 2002, the company projects broadcast-group revenues of between $1.045

billion and $1.075 billion with pretax earnings of between $360 million and $385

million.

That includes $100 million in revenues for its new network, Telefutura, which

launched just last month and which Univision expects to break even on an

operating basis for the year.