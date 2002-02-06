Trending

Univision drops in 4Q

By

Univision Communications Inc. said revenues for its core broadcast group
(network and stations) for the fourth quarter of 2001 were down 8 percent to
$220 million with a 16 percent drop in pretax earnings to $92 million.

For the full year, revenues were flat in 2001 at $862 million while pretax
earnings were down 1 percent to $358 million.

For 2002, the company projects broadcast-group revenues of between $1.045
billion and $1.075 billion with pretax earnings of between $360 million and $385
million.

That includes $100 million in revenues for its new network, Telefutura, which
launched just last month and which Univision expects to break even on an
operating basis for the year.