Univision Cuts Loss in 4th Quarter to $2.4 Million

TelevisaUnivision said that Univision narrowed its fourth-quarter loss as revenue increased.

The deal combining assets of Televisa and Univision closed earlier this year.

The company said Univision lost $2.4 million in the quarter, compared to a $39.1 million loss a year ago.

Revenue rose 4.1% to $752 million.

“2021 was a remarkable year for Univision in which we turned around both revenue and EBITDA after more than 5 years of declines,” Univision CEO Wade Davis said. “Our business is firing on all cylinders across the board. Ratings were up, defying the trend plaguing all other companies in the industry. Advertising revenue grew 22% sequentially, after a presidential election year. Subscription revenue accelerated and most recently grew 15% in the fourth quarter. And, of course, last week we announced our upcoming, game-changing launch of ViX.”

Davis added: “In the face of all this progress, it is important to remember that the real transformation will be driven by our recently closed merger and the creation of our new company, TelevisaUnivision. The combination of the two companies creates a fundamentally more complete and higher-growth business model. On a combined basis preliminary 2021 pro forma revenue was $4.2 billion, growing 15% with EBITDA of $1.6 billion growing 11% over prior year, which clearly illustrates that the combination of the Mexican business has significantly enhanced overall performance.”

At Univision’s media networks segment, revenue increased 4.1% to $687.4 million. Core advertising revenue, excluding political spending, increased 11.4% to $351 million. Subscriber-fee revenue increased 15.4% to $294.5 million, primarily because of increases with virtual multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs). ■