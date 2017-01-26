Univision Connecting Immigrants With Local Help

Univision News Thursday launched a digital tool to help immigrants find local organizations that provide low-cost or free immigration-related services or legal help.

By providing a zip code or U.S. address, users will be given a list of nonprofits in their area equipped to help them with the breadth of immigration-related issues, from explaining their rights to legal counsel.

The Legal Assistance Search Tool for Immigrants is available in the immigration section of UnivisionNoticias.com. Information is provided by immi.org, an English and Spanish-language platforms created to help newcomers to this country.